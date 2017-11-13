Here's a chance to meet Liverpool legend Sami Hyppia at COURTS Megastore!

The German, who spent 10 years at Liverpool, will meet and greet fans at the COURTS Megastore in Singapore..

COURTS Megastore is bringing Liverpool fans a huge opportunity to interact with one of their heroes this November, on the occasion of its grand refurbishment and reopening.

Former Liverpool defender Sami Hyppia, who won the Champions League with Liverpool, will be present at the COURTS Megastore on November 18th where lucky fans will get to interact with the popular star.

Goal brings readers a chance to attend the event by participating in the contest below. There will be two questions, based on Hyppia's Liverpool career, and those who answer correctly will stand a chance to win a 'meet-and-greet' pass.

Prior to the event, Hyppia will also be participating in a coaching clinic where he will mentor secondary school girls' competitive football teams.

Five passes are up for grabs and the winners can also bring one person along for the event. Contest starts on November 11th. Please note that your name, mobile number and IC number is required to be eligible for the passes.

Reds fans, you do not want to miss this golden opportunity!

Rules:

1) It is the prerogative of Goal's editorial team to choose the lucky winners from all the eligible applicants.

2) The applicant must be a citizen of Singapore and must not be/related to any Goal employee.

3) By submitting the details, the applicant consents to share this data with the organiser and to be contacted by the organiser in relation to the contest.