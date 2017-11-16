Here's your chance to watch the 'El Clásico' LIVE

Do you want to watch Real Madrid battle Barcelona in LaLiga at the Santiago Bernabeu? This is your chance....

The El Clásico, contested between Real Madrid and Barcelona, is the top-billed clash in Spain's LaLiga. Often, the contest between the two behemoths of Spanish football determines where the LaLiga trophy ends up. As such, these clashes are never boring and has produced some electric moments over the years.

Barcelona will be travelling to Madrid on December 23rd to renew hostilities as the season's first El Clásico looms large. Tickets for the game sells like hot cakes and it is watched by billions worldwide.

LaLiga is offering fans of both the clubs a chance to watch the game LIVE from the Santiago Bernabeu.

All you need to do is pick your favourite El Clásico moment from the options and then enter the draw! The lucky ones win a trip to watch the match live from the Fan Box and enjoy an experience you will never forget.

You can participate in the draw here.

So, are you going to cheer for the Blaugrana or the Los Blancos?