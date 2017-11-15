What's changed for Home Nations and Ireland since Euro 2016 - and do their futures look bright?

Euro 2016 was a high watermark for Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland, while England endured a horrible tournament, and Scotland failed to qualify. But what's changed since for the Home Nations and Republic of Ireland?

What's changed since Euro 2016?

After the nadir of the humiliating Euro 2016 exit to Iceland, England were hit by the Football for Sale scandal that cost manager Sam Allardyce his job after only one match in charge.

In stepped former Under-21 manager Gareth Southgate, who safely navigated the team's path through the World Cup qualifying campaign. A sense of ennui took over though, such was England's grinding ease in qualifying - a situation not helped by playing Slovenia and Slovakia for what felt like the 37th time in recent memory.

Southgate to his credit though has used the recent friendlies against Germany and Brazil to blood youngsters and try different systems, and the results were largely positive. Two 0-0 draws against such illustrious opponents were decent results, and debutants like Ruben Loftus-Cheek performed expressively and as if they were actually enjoying themselves.

It's impossible to say until the tournament football starts, but England do at least seem to have more of a coherent identity and way of playing than they did at Euro 2016.

Gareth Southgate has steadied the ship since coming in as manager

Does the future look bright?

Maybe, sort of, potentially. The days of bullish English optimism are a thing of the past after so much recent heartache, but objectively the team looks to be heading in the right direction.

Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, John Stones and Kyle Walker is a good core to build the side around, especially as all of those players (plus others in the squad) are managed at club level by either Mauricio Pochettino or Pep Guardiola.

The key could lie in Southgate having the courage of his convictions and picking players on form when it really matters rather than defaulting to the usual fail-safes - Joe Hart, Jordan Henderson etc - irrespective of how they're playing.

In the longer term, the rich success of the England youth sides this year suggests that if managed properly, Southgate or whoever is in charge will have a ready supply line of young talent to pick from in the next few years.

Wales

What's changed since Euro 2016?

Unfortunately for Wales, despite manager Chris Coleman remaining in charge, they've struggled to replicate the excellent performances that took them to the Euro 2016 semi-final.

A big reason for why they ultimately fell short in qualifying for the World Cup was the absence of Gareth Bale in the decisive match against Republic of Ireland. Wales are not a one-man team, but they are undoubtedly immeasurably better when Bale is in it. Coleman's side have won just one competitive match without him since 2013, and he has scored 20 goals in all competitions for his country since 2012, which is more than the combined total of Aaron Ramsey, Hal Robson-Kanu and Sam Vokes, the next three highest scorers in that time.

Wales have also lost some of their defensive doggedness from the Euros in the World Cup qualifiers, and threw away too many points from winning positions.

Wales remain very reliant on Gareth Bale

Does the future look bright?

A lot realistically will depend on Bale, and the prognosis there is not great. The forward has been blighted by injuries this season - including another setback suffered last week - and as he approaches 30 the worry is that his searing pace may have been compromised by the litany of fitness issues he's had since joining Real Madrid.

Replacing ageing stalwarts like Ashley Williams and the retired James Collins will be another challenge for Wales in the next couple of years.

On a more positive note, Coleman has indicated that he intends to remain in charge for the Euro 2020 qualification campaign.

Republic of Ireland

What's changed since Euro 2016?

Not a huge amount, and after Tuesday night's shellacking by Denmark in the World Cup play-off, that is precisely the issue.

Ireland really only have one way of playing under Martin O'Neill, which is to defend resolutely and hope to snatch something on the break. It worked against Wales last month - and against Italy at Euro 16 to secure a place in the second round - but there was always a suspicion that eventually their luck would run out.

There have not been enough young Irish players coming through and establishing themselves at the top level in the last couple of years, which has left the team feeling stale and relying on a squad made up of players mainly from outside the Premier League.

O'Neill has also been criticised for failing to evolve the team and lacking imagination in his approach.

Martin O'Neill faces an uncertain future

Does the future look bright?

Not hugely. A massively dysfunctional youth set-up looks set to continue to hold Ireland back, while their endemic inability to keep possession at all levels remains a major concern.

O'Neill and assistant Roy Keane are contracted until 2020, but the pair will speak to the FAI to discuss their future. Whether O'Neill is capable of dragging another backs to the wall qualifying campaign out of his players remains to be seen, and there are many who would welcome a change.

The challenge for whoever is in charge though is getting predominantly Championship and lower end Premier League players to consistently match the world's best. As Christian Eriksen showed on Tuesday, against world-class opposition Ireland can look horribly out of their depth.

Northern Ireland

What's changed since Euro 2016?

Only the finest margins prevented Northern Ireland from reaching the World Cup, but then it was only very narrow margins that saw them reach the last 16 of Euro 2016.

Throughout this World Cup qualification campaign, Michael O'Neill's terrifically well-organised team have been built around an excellent defence marshalled by Jonny Evans and Gareth McAuley, just as they were at the Euros.

If anything, Northern Ireland's defensive unit has become even stronger over the last couple of years, with the team keeping eight clean sheets in 12 World Cup 2018 qualifying matches.

Going forward, Josh Magennis has come in since the Euros and reduced the team's reliance on Kyle Lafferty. So in many respects, O'Neill's side are even better than they were last year in France when for all their success they only won one match and scored two goals.

Against Switzerland in the play-off though their lack of quality was exposed. Like Republic of Ireland, O'Neill has largely been forced to pick lower-league players, and the result against the Swiss was just five shots on target across the two legs. They were hurt by a terrible refereeing decision in the play-off of course, but in the first leg especially the team's lack of cutting edge undermined the suggestion that they were robbed of a place in Russia.

Michael O'Neill: Will he stay or will he go?

Does the future look bright?

If Northern Ireland are continue to punch above their weight, keeping O'Neill is absolutely paramount. O'Neill has worked wonders with an extremely limited side, who not long ago were a bit of a laughing stock on the international stage.

Qualifying for their first major tournament since 1986 at last year's Euros was a fantastic achievement, and it's worth bearing in mind how exceptional doing that was.

Expectations have now been raised, but unless O'Neill stays the team's lack of elite players will likely hold them back.

Scotland

What's changed since Euro 2016?

The only Home Nation not to qualify for the Euros, Scotland fell short again in their latest attempt to qualify for the World Cup.

The Scots did at least make a real go of qualifying this time around, and were a goal away from forcing a play-off place. Four wins and two draws in their six 2017 qualifiers points to the progress being made under Gordon Strachan, but unfortunately things started to unravel soon after failure to reach Russia was confirmed.

First there was Strachan's bizarre posturings about how Scotland had missed out on qualification because of "genetics".

"Genetically we are behind," he said. "In the last campaign we were the second smallest, apart from Spain.

"We had to pick a team to combat the height and strength at set-plays. Genetically we have to work at things, maybe we get big women and men together and see what we can do.

Gordon Strachan bemoaned Scotland's 'genetics' after they failed to qualify for the world Cup

"But it is a problem for us because we have to fight harder for every ball and jump higher than anyone else."

Four days later Strachan resigned, and there is a feeling among some Scotland fans that they are now back to square one.

Strachan may not be to everyone's taste but it seemed as though he had finally started to connect with his players this year.

Does the future look bright?

This summer will mark 20 years since Scotland last qualified for a major tournament, and an element of fatalism has crept into the country whenever they even get close.

Aside from whether they have good enough players - and genetics of course - getting over that mental hurdle will remain a massive challenge in the next few years.

The SFA also quickly needs to appoint a long-term successor to Strachan, after putting performance director Malky Mackay in temporary charge for the friendly against Holland last week.

Michael O'Neill is the preferred choice, and he would be an excellent appointment, but whether he would want the job remains to be seen. Getting the right man in charge will be critical to getting supporters enthused about the national team.