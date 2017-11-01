'Chelsea miss Costa nastiness' - Morata considered too nice by Cascarino

Chelsea are “missing the nastiness of Diego Costa”, says Tony Cascarino, with Alvaro Morata two nice to bully opponents.

The Blues swept to the Premier League title in 2016-17, with 20 goals from burly frontman Costa helping them to restore domestic dominance.

Antonio Conte then took the decision to part with the Spain international, with Morata drafted in from Real Madrid as his replacement.

The 25-year-old has made a positive impact at Stamford Bridge, netting seven times in 11 appearances, but Cascarino feels a lack of physicality is partly responsible for recent inconsistency.

The former Blues striker told The Times: “Alvaro Morata is a big talent but I wonder if Chelsea are missing the nastiness of Diego Costa up front.

“Morata is such an honest player: [against Roma] he literally picked up Federico Fazio when the Roma defender fell to the floor.

“I can just imagine Costa shoving Fazio aside if he had been in the same position.

