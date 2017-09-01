'Closer and closer to leaving!' - Angry Vidal hints at walking away from Chile

After his side were stunned by Paraguay in World Cup qualifying, the Bayern midfielder suggested he was nearing international retirement

Chile star Arturo Vidal appeared to hint at international retirement after his nation's shock loss to Paraguay in World Cup qualifying.

Vidal scored a spectacular own goal as Chile slumped to a 3-0 loss in Santiago on Thursday, but they remained fourth in the CONMEBOL standings.

A veteran of 96 internationals, the 30-year-old midfielder later suggested he could quit the national team, writing on Instagram that some would be happy with his departure.

"Now all those people in this country with bad blood should be happy," Vidal wrote.

"But don't worry, I’m getting closer and closer to leaving!"

Victor Caceres and Richard Ortiz struck in the second half for Paraguay, who sit sixth and just two points behind Chile and Argentina.

Despite Vidal and Alexis Sanchez starting, Juan Antonio Pizzi's men struggled to create chances in front of their home fans.

Pizzi lamented his side's performance, saying: "We must look for other ways.

"If you don't score, you will not have the chance to compete against the best teams."

Chile have a chance to respond when they visit Bolivia on Tuesday.