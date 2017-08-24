'Come on, it's impossible!' - Begiristain dismisses Messi to Man City talks

The director of football moved to quash rumours linking the Barcelona star to the Etihad, while admitting there could be more transfers this summer

It would be “impossible” for Manchester City to sign Lionel Messi this summer, according to the club's director of football Txiki Begiristain.

Messi’s buyout clause with Barcelona stands at €250 million with his four-year contract extension still unsigned at Camp Nou. The buyout clause will increase to €300m once Messi puts pen to paper.

Barcelona -1 against Alaves - 8/11

The Argentina captain has been linked with a reunion with former Barca manager Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, but Begiristain has moved to distance City from a bid.

“Come on, it’s impossible,” Begiristain said. “He will stay at Barcelona."

City have spent well over £200m in this summer’s transfer window and have been most recently been linked with a move for West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans.

Begiristain admitted that his side were ready to spend again before the window closes at the end of the month.

“We can try to do some movement but now we are very happy,” he said. “If something happens in the last days our job is always to be ready. If we think we can improve the squad, we will do it. As we are now, we are really happy.

City have strengthened their back line with the additions of Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy and Danilo with fewer incomings at the other end. City are known to be interested in Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe but Begiristain is prepared to play the waiting game to land big striking targets.

“It’s not our job to do it today or tomorrow,” he said. “When you try to get those kind of players you have to move much earlier. It’s impossible to do it now in the last days.”