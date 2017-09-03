‘HE'S COMING’ - Lodeiro ‘announces’ Suarez to Sounders on Instagram

The two Uruguay team-mates posted together with the MLS team’s jersey, with the Seattle attacker jokingly recruiting the Barca star

Nicolas Lodeiro is currently away from the Seattle Sounders on international duty, but is he also trying to play the role of agent and recruiter to one of the game's biggest stars?

Lodeiro is with Uruguay as they try to qualify out of South America for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Sounders attacker was an unused substitute for his country’s scoreless draw Thursday with Argentina that left Uruguay in the third automatic qualifying spot and also saw Barcelona star Luis Suarez return from injury.

And while there’s been no rumblings of discontent for Suarez at Barcelona, Lodeiro might just be hoping he can talk the striker into a move to the United States, if his Instagram account is any indication.

The photo displays Suarez and Lodeiro together holding a Sounders jersey with a caption that translates to: “The next member of the Seattle Sounders” followed by a thinking emoji. Then it follows with “HE’S COMING” and a rolling laughing emoji.

Suarez has talked to Sounders ownership before, using his English skills to help translate last year for Lodeiro as the attacker negotiated his move to Seattle, which would result in a 2016 MLS Cup for the club.

It’s all tongue and cheek of course, with a likely not-so-subtle nod toward Suarez's Barcelona team-mate Gerard Pique's infamous "He's staying" tweet regarding Neymar, so don’t expect the striker to be suiting up in neon green any time soon.

Still, perhaps it might be something for Seattle fans to dream about in the distant future.

Lodeiro and Suarez next face Paraguay in World Cup qualifying Tuesday.