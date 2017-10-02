'We committed many errors' - Tanzania coach Lema explains Nigeria big loss

The east Africans were trounced by the Falconets, and the gaffer has blamed her side's errors for their heavy defeat in Dar es Salaam

Tanzania U20 women coach Edna Lema has attributed her side's 6-0 loss to Nigeria to their 'many errors' at Azam Stadium on Sunday.

The east Africans crashed out of the Fifa U20 Women's World Cup qualifier following a 9-0 aggregate loss in the first round to Christopher Danjuma's ladies.

Despite the defeat, the assistant coach is unmoved as she insists her focus is on building a formidable team for the future.

"We played a stronger opponent in Nigeria today [Sunday] and committed so many errors which made us lose the match at home," Lema told Goal.

"The result is determined by one's performance in 90 minutes and not only about the quality of the team or preparation. That's why I said we made a lot of mistakes.

"We didn't play well today and we lost the game. We looking forward to the future and we have accepted the result. For me, I can say we are still building our team and we need time to reach the level of Nigeria."