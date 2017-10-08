'Conte's 20-minute video sessions are worth three days on the training ground' - Pirlo hails Chelsea boss

The former Juventus and Italy midfielder believes that the current Blues boss's tactical approach makes him one of the best managers in the world

Former Juventus and Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo has praised Antonio Conte's managerial approach, claiming that the Chelsea boss is 'one of the best.'

Pirlo played under a number of the world's most decorated bosses including Giovanni Trapattoni, Marcello Lippi and Cesare Prandelli, but thinks that Conte's tactical insight makes him stand above his contemporaries.

The 48-year-old managed Italy from 2014 to 2016 after guiding Juventus to three Serie A titles, and helped Chelsea lift the Premier League trophy in his debut season with the Blues in 2016-17.

"His attention to detail is impressive," Pirlo told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"One of his 20-minute video sessions is worth three days on the training ground. You immediately understand what it is you have to do.

"He is one of the best, absolutely."

Pirlo announced his retirement from football on Sunday, confirming that he will hang up his boots in December when his contract ends at New York City FC. The 38-year-old won six Serie A titles and two Champions Leagues at club level as well as the World Cup with Italy in 2006.