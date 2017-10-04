'He could be a big manager' - Xabi Alonso tips Gerrard to take over at Liverpool

The former England midfielder has made an instant impact with the Reds' Under-18s, leading an old team-mate to predict great things from him

Steven Gerrard has been tipped to one day take over as Liverpool manager by former Reds team-mate Xabi Alonso.

The former England international began work with the club's Under-18s team this summer, and has led the youngsters to an unbeaten start to the season.

And Alonso, who starred in midfield with Gerrard for five years at Anfield between 2004 and 2009, believes he will be ready for the senior job before too long.

“I’m following the early steps of his career closely and for sure he has all the attributes to become a big manager and a Liverpool manager one day,” the former Spain midfielder told Liverpoolfc.com.

“For sure, to have someone with his knowledge [will help Liverpool’s youngsters]. But it’s different, you can be a great player but being a manager is a different task.

“For sure, he’s really focused and if he’s able to deliver that message he will be a good one.”

Alonso added that Gerrard has always had the ability to lead, a talent he found out for himself upon arriving at Anfield.

“I remember my first days in Liverpool. He was a true leader by example, not just in words, and you had to watch and learn from him and keep him close, as close as I could because I knew he was going to be a good influence for me,” he said.

“We started building a relationship on the pitch [and] off the pitch. Really he represents so well what the Liverpool pride means, the way he behaves, and since then we became really good friends.”