'I could see it from the middle of the pitch' - Alba slams officials for missing Messi 'goal'

Jordi Alba has slammed match officials for failing to spot that an effort from Lionel Messi had crossed the line in Barcelona’s clash with Valencia.

The mercurial Argentine thought that he had given the Catalan giants the lead in a top-of-the-table encounter at the Mestalla.

With 30 minutes on the clock, Messi saw Valencia goalkeeper Neto fumble an effort from the edge of the area, resulting in the ball clearly crossing the line.

Neither the referee nor his assistant awarded a goal, however, and with there no goal-line technology or VAR on offer in La Liga, Barcelona and their talismanic forward were left frustrated.

Alba, who snatched a late leveller in a 1-1, told reporters on the incident after the final whistle: "It was a mistake by the referee.

“Even from the middle of the pitch I could see it.

"At the break we saw the replay and it is clear, these plays can't be missed."

