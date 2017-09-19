'Courage Ousmane' - Barcelona support Dembele after hamstring injury

Barcelona's players have lent their support to new signing Ousmane Dembele after the former Borussia Dortmund star was struck down by injury at the weekend.
Just weeks after completing a move to Camp Nou, Dembele suffered a hamstring tear in Barca's 2-1 win over Getafe on Saturday.
Messi 10/3 to be CL top scorer
The problem is expected to keep the France international on the sidelines for a minimum of three months, hampering his adaptation to life in Catalunya.
To judge by the reaction of the Barca team, however, he is already settling in nicely.
Lionel Messi and his team-mates came out at Camp Nou on Tuesday wearing t-shirts with the slogan "Courage Ousmane" in tribute to their hurt team-mate.
#CourageDembele pic.twitter.com/gUglu1YLGb— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) 19 de septiembre de 2017
The Blaugrana take on Eibar on Tuesday in their first game without Dembele, with Gerard Deulofeu deputising on the left.