'Courage Ousmane' - Barcelona support Dembele after hamstring injury

The Blaugrana donned t-shirts on Tuesday to show their solidarity with the ex-Dortmund man, who tore his hamstring against Getafe

Barcelona's players have lent their support to new signing Ousmane Dembele after the former Borussia Dortmund star was struck down by injury at the weekend. 

Just weeks after completing a move to Camp Nou, Dembele suffered a hamstring tear in Barca's 2-1 win over Getafe on Saturday. 

Messi 10/3 to be CL top scorer

The problem is expected to keep the France international on the sidelines for a minimum of three months, hampering his adaptation to life in Catalunya. 

To judge by the reaction of the Barca team, however, he is already settling in nicely. 

Lionel Messi and his team-mates came out at Camp Nou on Tuesday wearing t-shirts with the slogan "Courage Ousmane" in tribute to their hurt team-mate. 

The Blaugrana take on Eibar on Tuesday in their first game without Dembele, with Gerard Deulofeu deputising on the left.

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more