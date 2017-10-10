'Cristiano takes the penalties' - Ramos and Ronaldo will avoid Neymar-Cavani incident

Sergio Ramos is confident Real Madrid can avoid a Neymar-Edinson Cavani penalty spat as he and Cristiano Ronaldo have spot-kick rights.

If the Blancos have their talismanic Portuguese forward on the field, then he will step up from 12 yards when required.

In his absence, then the responsibility will fall to club captain Ramos.

That plan is laid out before any given game, allowing Real to steer clear of the kind of on-field bickering which recently saw Paris Saint-Germain’s high-profile frontmen make unwelcome headlines.

Ramos told France Football on the situation at Santiago Bernabeu: "Cristiano takes the penalties and if he is not there, I take them.

“There is a third person designated before each game. It's the best way to avoid problems, to have everything agreed and pay attention to the small details.”

On September 17, PSG took in a Ligue 1 home date with Lyon. They were to collect a 2-0 victory, but the contest was marred by clashes between Neymar and Cavani.

