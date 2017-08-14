He'd given up on football - Why Luan may be the best player your club won't sign

Luan Guilherme de Jesus Vieira doesn’t have YouTube highlight reels packed full of rabonas, back-heels and chapeus.

He doesn’t lead Brazil’s scoring charts and nor is he the multimillion-dollar face of national or international marketing campaigns.

And at 24-years-old, while all around him teenagers are being shipped off to Europe for eight-figure sums, he's still in Brazil.

But Luan had a late start, not even making his professional debut until he was 21. He has grown accustomed to being overlooked.

"At 15-years-old, I took him to the Rio Preto Esporte Clube,” his former mentor, Alex Sandro Rocha Pinheiro told UOL. “For a whole year, he never played. So, after 12 months of training sessions, he went back to Futsal. From the age of 16 to 18, Luan played only futsal.”

The frustrated youngster had lost interest in the more formal version of the sport – and futsal had proved rewarding.

Having lost his father when he was just five-years-old, the Sao Paulo native was earning around £12 per game to help support a single-parent family struggling to makes ends meet on his mother’s humble salary as a maid to the more affluent.

But Pinheiro saw something. He had stopped and taken a proper look, noticing what Ronaldinho would later say made Luan “different".

"He’s very skilful, creative and he thinks differently,” he said.

Having championed the wiry, lightweight forward since his ninth birthday, Pinheiro refused to give up.

In 2013, he convinced local club America to include the youngster in their squad for the prestigious Copa Sao Paulo youth tournament in 2013. Though it was Luan who would need convincing.

“Two days before registration closed, he told me he didn’t want anything from them and would rather go back to futsal,” revealed Pinheiro, who eventually persuaded his prodigy to give it one last shot, agreeing just hours before registration for the competition closed.

It would be the turning point. Luan lit up the competition and attracted the attention of a couple of scouts from down south, eventually rebuffing Internacional to agree a six-month deal with Gremio in Porto Alegre.

"It was like a switch had been flicked in my head. From that moment, I just went for it," Luan recalled. "It was the chance of a lifetime."

