Rugby Union: I'd love it to be a draw - Vickery torn over Premiership final

Former England prop Phil Vickery wishes there could be a way for both clubs competing in Saturday's Premiership Rugby final to taste victory at Twickenham.

A two-time tourist with the British and Irish Lions, Vickery spent the last four years of his playing career with Wasps and helped the club to Heineken Cup and Premiership titles.

Yet the 41-year-old also holds great fondness for Exeter, the only top-flight club to hail from his home county of Devon.

The Chiefs have enjoyed a remarkable rise in recent years, with their move to Sandy Park in 2006 followed by promotion to the Premiership four years later and continued progression ever since.

Exeter were runners-up to Saracens in last season's domestic showpiece and now have the chance to go one better, having beaten the European champions in a dramatic semi-final.

Looking ahead to this weekend's title decider, Vickery told Omnisport: "Of course I want to see Exeter do well. As a youngster growing up, the thought of having Premiership rugby at Exeter, which was a 50-minute drive for me, would have been amazing.

"Their spirit, the passion the play with, the way they've done it, championing the West Country – the whole thing has just been brilliant.

"My heart is with them, of course, but then they're playing against my old club in Wasps. And, you know, once a Wasp, always a Wasp.

"I was only there for four years, but that club did an awful lot for me. [There are] some incredible people and they dragged an old man really, and gave him a bit of belief and love, with a great man, Ian McGeechan, in charge and the lunatic that is Shaun Edwards – one of the greatest coaches I've ever worked with.

"The people of Wasps, the people of the club, the way they embraced me and brought me in, I will always be indebted to them. It's just a wonderful rugby club.

"I'd love to tell you who I want to win. I'd love it to be a draw, maybe! I just hope that both teams give a good account of themselves."

