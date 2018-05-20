I'd play for free! - Fifita desperate for State of Origin call-up

In-form Andrew Fifita has told New South Wales he will play for free in an attempt to secure a State of Origin call-up.

Cronulla Sharks prop Fifita has been involved for the Blues since the 2013 series, but, having missed 2014 through injury, is yet to taste an Origin series victory.

Although Fifita will not be available for game two due to international commitments with Tonga that had seemed to rule him out, he is increasingly hopeful of a call-up and is willing to forego his fee.

"If they can make it happen, I wouldn't say no," Fifita told Triple M radio on Sunday.

"There is nothing more in the world I want than to win a State of Origin series. I've never won one before. I'd love to win one. I wouldn't let the team down.

"My heart is through and through a Blue. If they can make it happen, I'd play for free, I'd donate the money to charity, I don't really mind.

"If we get the series win and I get that under my belt and have a series win to my name, I have done pretty much everything in the game."