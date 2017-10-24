I'd be told he's worth €250m – Perez says Kane move a non-starter for Real Madrid

Harry Kane has long been linked with Real Madrid, but Florentino Perez feels the Tottenham man would simply be too expensive.

Tottenham star Harry Kane is not being considered as an option for Real Madrid because he would cost "€250million", according to the Spanish club's president Florentino Perez.

Kane has been linked with a switch to Madrid in recent weeks, with the Spurs man enjoying a wonderful start to the season in what has been a generally impressive 2017 for the striker.

Spurs' 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League was billed by many as Kane's audition, with some claiming that he would be a better fit for the reigning European champions.

However, Perez has reassured Spurs fans that Madrid have not considered making him a target because they know he would cost too much money.

Speaking to Cadena Cope, Perez said: "Signing Harry Kane has not passed through my head. He is a great player and in addition he is young.

"He has many years to progress, but we are delighted with [Karim] Benzema and with all of the team.

"I didn't ask Tottenham's president [chairman, Daniel Levy] for the price because he would have told me that he is worth €250million."

So far this year for club and country, Kane has scored a remarkable 45 goals in 40 appearances following his double against Liverpool on Sunday.