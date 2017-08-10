'Dembele was not at training, we don't know why' - Dortmund's Bosz

The French attacker has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou as Barca scramble to find a replacement for Neymar, who is now with PSG

Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosz revealed Barcelona target Ousmane Dembele missed training on Thursday and the club have not been able to contact him.

The winger has been linked to a move to the Catalan side, with reports in Spain stating he has already reached an agreement to join Ernesto Valverde's side.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has said it will take a bid of over €100 million to convince them to sell the 20-year-old France international.

However, the club are in the dark over the attacker's current condition after he failed to turn up for work.

"Dembele was not in training today," the coach told reporters.

"We don't know why. We have tried to reach him and hope that nothing bad has happened."

