'What did he do as a coach?' - Arnautovic hits out at Neville

West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic has ridiculed Gary Neville's ill-fated stint as Valencia head coach in response to criticism from the former Manchester United defender.

Arnautovic came under fire from Neville and fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher for his performance in the Hammers' lacklustre 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion last month.

Neville, who was sacked from a brief stint in La Liga last year, suggested the Austria international "thinks he is better than he is" and is deluded into believing he compares to Cristiano Ronaldo.

But 28-year-old Arnautovic, a club-record signing from Stoke City, says the ex-England international's opinion carries little weight.

"I respect what Gary Neville achieved as a player. He was brilliant at Manchester United and hats off to him," Arnautovic told Austrian broadcaster Laola1 .