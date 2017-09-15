'Did you not have a TV last year?' - Mendy unhappy with FIFA 18 rating

Given a rating of just 78 for the forthcoming title, the Manchester City and France left-back is not happy

It must be like exam results day for footballers as they discover their FIFA 18 rankings.

Some are left delighted, some disappointed and some downright dumbfounded.

Among the latter group is Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy, who was given a 78 for the game.

Mendy, who became the world’s most expensive defender in the summer when he moved to the Etihad Stadium from Monaco for a fee of around €60m, played a starring role as the French side won Ligue 1 and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

He has made a promising start to life in England, winning over City fans both on and off the field.

His contributions on social media have been particularly warmly greeted by Citizens fans, and his outburst at EA has proven one of the most popular.

Ahaha you dont have TV last year @EASPORTSFIFA ?? 78 really ?!! pic.twitter.com/SurU939kL4 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 14, 2017

“Ahaha you don’t have TV last year @EASPORTSFIFA?? 78 really?!!” the France international star questioned.

Michy Batshuayi, who also complained about his rating, invited Mendy to join #TeamUpgrade. "Tell them, brother," the Chelsea man said.

Ahahah dis leur freroooooo #TeamUpgrade — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 14, 2017

Mendy will be hoping for a significant jump with the ratings refresh, which normally takes place after the January transfer window.