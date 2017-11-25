'I didn't expect everything to go so well' - Man City progress surprises Sylvinho

Former Manchester City defender Sylvinho admits that the speed of progress at Manchester City has come as a welcome surprise.

The Premier League leaders were acquired by Sheikh Mansour back in 2008 and have benefitted from considerable investment on and off the field.

Two domestic titles have been secured in recent years, along with FA Cup and League Cup successes.

City now boast a star-studded squad which is the envy of many European rivals, while Pep Guardiola is a coach held in the highest regard.

The club have swept beside all before them this season to suggest that more silverware could be on the cards and Sylvinho – who spent the 2009-10 campaign at the Etihad Stadium – has been impressed by the manner in which the Blues have gone about their business.

The ex-Brazil international told Goal: “Manchester City operate in a very complicated competition like the Premier League, where there is a rush to get results.

