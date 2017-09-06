'Dildo brothers! Virgins!' - Sporting president in wild rant at West Ham bosses

Sporting CP president Bruno de Carvalho has challenged West Ham fans to seek the truth from David Sullivan and David Gold – whom he referred to as 'the Dildo Brothers' – regarding the botched transfer of William Carvalho.

Sullivan had said that the Portuguese side had rejected an initial bid for the player only to perform a U-turn on deadline day, but left the Hammers without enough time to complete the deal.

That claim has been roundly disputed by the Sporting president, who went on a long and offensive tirade on the club's official TV channel, calling into question the owners' past in the adult entertainment industry as well as the club's poor start to the Premier League season.

“Where is it? Proof?” the 45-year-old said.

“Now, approaches, for sure - I’ve had approaches for almost the whole squad. I'll say this: 'West Ham supporters call Mr. David Sullivan and his brother, the Dildo Brothers…'

“The men have had fantastic results. They play in a 4-4-3, they do not have a goalkeeper, though the president is very happy with the coach who wanted William.

“Why would I want to give a Christmas gift to my enemy? I didn't want to give them anything!

“These messengers, these offended virgins, the president of West Ham… We must tell the truth!”

Carvalho's rant was echoed last Saturday, albeit marginally less offensively, by the club's communications director Nuno Saraiva, who called out Sullivan lying before comparing the Irons supremo's behaviour to that you might find on the set of an porn film.

“David Sullivan lies,” Saraiva posted on Facebook. “To Sporting Clube de Portugal, as was said by its President, no proposal arrived for the player William Carvalho.

“The football industry is not the set of an adult film in which all obscenities are allowed. So the owner of a club demands a lot more than this intellectual pornography.”

As for West Ham's end, Sullivan's son, Dave Sullivan Jr., took to Twitter to let fans know that the club would be pursuing legal action against the Primeira Liga side.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Dave Jr. can be deemed a trustworthy source regarding the inner workings at the club.