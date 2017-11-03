'Disappointing but so proud' - Alhaji Gero unmoved by Oestersunds' loss

The Nigerian forward is not troubled about his side's poor outing following their Thursday's defeat to Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames Barria

Oestersunds' Alhaji Gero has described his side's 1-0 Europa league loss to Athletic Bilbao as disappointing but is 'so proud' of their performance on Thursday.

The Nigerian forward who played 74 minutes of the encounter before his replacement by Jamie Hopcutt, took to the social media to play down their defeat in Spain.