'A disgrace to sports' - Football reacts as Floyd Mayweather beats Conor McGregor

The boxing event the world has been talking about for weeks took place Saturday night, with the boxer predictably topping the UFC fighter

It may have been a fairly predicatable ending to one of the most anticipated and hyped boxing matches in recent memory, but Floyd Mayweather's 10th round TKO win over UFC star Conor McGregor has provoked controversy among fans. 

The Irish MMA star came out swinging, but couldn't keep his pace, with the experienced boxer taking over the fight in the middle rounds and cruising to a win, with the fight stopped before either fighter hit the canvas. 

The stoppage became a big talking point as social media reacted to the fight, and ex-Manchester United and Fiorentina player Giuseppe Rossi was left outraged by it. However, the forward was just one of many reactions to the big event.

Meanwhile, former Newcastle player, and current beIN Sports football commentator was certainly impressed with what he saw. 

Former USA international Eddie Johnson also showed a clear interest in the fight, celebrating Mayweather's win and going back and forth with fans on Twitter who thought McGregor was robbed.

And while his takes weren't exactly in depth on the boxing side, Alexi Lalas had his eyes on the fight. 

