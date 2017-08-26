'He doesn't want to be there' - Arsenal urged to cash in on Chelsea target Oxlade-Chamberlain

Arsenal should “take the money” for want-away Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as he clearly does not want to be at the club, says Charlie Nicholas.

The England international is reported to have knocked back the Gunners’ latest offer of fresh terms, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2018.

Transfer speculation has increased throughout the summer on the back of the contract stalemate, with Arsenal forced into a difficult position – as they have been with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Nicholas believes that the Gunners should now look to force the issue and cash in on a player who is far from a guaranteed starter anyway.

He told Sky Sports that Oxlade-Chamberlain, who has been heavily linked with Chelsea and Liverpool, “knocked back £180,000-a-week because he doesn’t want to be there, that’s what he’s telling you.

“‘I don’t want to be here, I want to go somewhere else’. Well my friend, sold.

"That would be my method, you’re sold. Go and get a transfer, we’ll take the money.

“He’s a fabulous potential talent and I don’t want to lose him, but he doesn’t want to be there.

“He must earn the right to get in the team. Surely he must know himself ‘I’m not going to get in this team’.

“When he sees people like [Aaron] Ramsey back in the team and then he sees [Granit] Xhaka coming in and [Mohamed] Elneny coming in and [Francis] Coquelin back in the team, all in front of him, would that not raise something in your mind to say ‘why are they signing them and I’m not getting to play the central midfield role?’”

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Arsenal in 2011 and has made 196 appearances for the club to date.

Despite the ongoing exit talk the 24-year-old has started both of the Gunners’ Premier League fixtures this season, having also figured in a Community Shield victory over Chelsea.