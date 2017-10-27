'Don't ask me about Kane!' - Mourinho shoots down questions on Spurs star

Jose Mourinho headed off questions about Harry Kane's absence from Saturday's Premier League showdown between Manchester United and Tottenham.

England striker Kane has fired Spurs to joint-second in the league with United, who will welcome Mauricio Pochettino's men to Old Trafford looking to re-establish a cushion after last week's defeat at Huddersfield Town.

A hamstring injury will prevent the league's top scorer from playing, but Mourinho refused to divulge any tactical switches he could make, or his thoughts about taking on a clearly weakened opponent.

Mourinho began his news conference: "Because I know the question I don't need the question, I'll answer.

"I don't speak about injured players so don't ask me about Harry Kane, because to speak about Harry Kane I have to speak about [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, about [Paul] Pogba, about [Marcos] Rojo, about [Michael] Carrick, so I don't speak. Next question."

