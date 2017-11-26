'You don't change shirts with Zlatan, Zlatan's shirt changes you' - Hemed gets prized Man Utd memento

Brighton left Old Trafford with no points in their latest Premier League outing, but their Israeli striker was able to land a memorable jersey trade

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not just an idol to millions of fans, he is also a hero to current players – with Brighton’s Tomer Hemed breaking out some #Zlatanfacts after landing a prized memento.

The Israeli striker formed part of the Seagulls squad which took in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.

He was to see his side leave empty-handed, with the unfortunate Lewis Dunk deflecting an Ashley Young strike past his own keeper for the only goal of the game.

The afternoon was not a complete write-off for Hemed, though, as he secured himself a notable shirt swap at the final whistle.

Ibrahimovic’s standing as a self-proclaimed ‘god’ of football has seen him become a sensation on social media.

The Swede has seen #Zlatanfacts become something of a global sensation, with the 36-year-old considered to be capable of anything and in control of everything.

Hemed is clearly a fan and now has a shirt to treasure for the rest of his career and beyond.

The 30-year-old only saw 15 minutes of action against United, having replaced Glenn Murray in the second half, but he will forever remember his outing at the Theatre of Dreams.

