'Don't make Conte upset' - Ancelotti responds to Chelsea and Everton rumours

Carlo Ancelotti does not want to “upset” Antonio Conte with links to Chelsea, but admits that a Premier League return is an option.

The Italian currently finds himself out of work following his dismissal by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Several clubs have already been linked with an approach for his services, with a second stint at Chelsea – where he has previously won a Premier League and FA Cup double being mooted.

A vacant post at Everton has also been discussed, as have roles in China and Italy.

Ancelotti, though, maintains that he will not be taking on another job until the summer of 2018, telling Radio Anch’io lo Sport on the latest rumours: “I have time to watch football now. I am looking for new opportunities but not right now. My contract with Bayern expires at the end of the season and that’s when I’ll start listening to new offers.



“I want a serious project that can give me time and serenity, even though I know it’s not easy. I am just waiting and something will come.



“The Premier League is a very interesting league of course. The atmosphere is amazing there, even if Bundesliga stadiums are also great.

“I don’t know where I could end up, Italy is a solution as well.

