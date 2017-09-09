'I don't know what he's good at' - Henry questions Oxlade-Chamberlain's ability and move motives

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been told he needs to offer more at Liverpool than he did at Arsenal, with Thierry Henry not sure “what he’s good at”.

The England international completed a £35 million move to Anfield on transfer deadline day and he has been quick to talk up his desire to work with Jurgen Klopp after linking up with the Reds, following six years in north London.

Arsenal 7/1 to win Europa League

Henry believes the Klopp factor suggests that Oxlade-Chamberlain did not feel as valued at Emirates Stadium, but has also warned the 24-year-old that he still has a lot to prove if he is to find the regular opportunities he craves in new surroundings.

The Arsenal legend told Sky Sports: “He talked about his decision to go to Liverpool was that he could see Klopp making him a better player.

“He can see players love to play for him, there's a love, a togetherness. I'm thinking 'are you telling us what you didn't have at Arsenal?' Are you looking for something else? Which one is it? In a one-hour training session with Klopp he's saying that. Are you saying you didn't have that at Arsenal?

Thierry Henry Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain what good at More

"I hear him out but you also have to bring something yourself.

“You talk about the manager, he's great, amazing. You talk about the stuff you didn't have at Arsenal, apparently. You have to also bring something to the table.

“I've been watching him for a very long time and I still don't know what he's good at.

“You can find out from all the players what they're not good at but normally you know what they are good at. That's one thing he needs to understand very soon. He needs to bring something to the table for someone to work with it."

Oxlade-Chamberlain was named on the bench for his first fixture as a Liverpool player, with Klopp selecting him among the substitutes for a crunch clash away at fellow Premier League title hopefuls Manchester City.