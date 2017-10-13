'I don't plan to resign' - U.S. Soccer president Gulati won't follow Arena out the door

Despite overseeing the U.S. program as the men's national team missed the World Cup for the first time in decades, Gulati said he is not stepping down

U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati says he is not going resign from his position following the men's national team's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

At a press conference Friday, Gulati said he accepted responsibility for the qualifying disaster, which saw the U.S. miss out on the World Cup for the first time since 1986. As a result, U.S. manager Bruce Arena announced his resignation earlier Friday. However, Gulati will not be immediately following Arena out the door.

“I take full responsibility," Gulati said. "No, I don’t plan to resign. And it’s not the right day for me to talk about my personal future plans in terms of the federation’s presidency.”

Gulati also declined to indicate whether he would seek another term as U.S. Soccer president. The next election for the position is in February 2018.

However, Gulati's later comments certainly indicated he may be looking to win another term. He confirmed he was seeking support for his nomination for re-election as recently as a few weeks ago and claimed the decision to be president came down to the will of the voters.

“I don’t think that’s a decision that you or I get to make," Gulati said when asked why he deserved another four years. "That’s a decision people who get to vote make.”

Gulati was later questioned as to why he would not resign given the magnitude of the failure, and took issue with the idea “most presidents” would step down in the circumstances and talked of the larger plans U.S. Soccer is involved in.

“We have a lot of things on our agenda including a World Cup bid that is due in the end of March, and a decision in June,” he said. “So I don’t plan to (resign). It’s not the case that most people around the world do do that. Most coaches do, but it’s not the case most presidents do.”