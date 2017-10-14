'If I don't start that game I'll join you!' - Moyes reveals just how close Fabregas came to Man Utd move

David Moyes has revealed he came close to landing Cesc Fabregas during his time at Manchester United, while he also had conversations with Gareth Bale over a move to Old Trafford.

Bale, still at Tottenham at the time, was also a target for Real Madrid during the summer of 2013, while Fabregas was unsure over his long-term future at Barcelona.

The pair were targeted by Moyes as he attempted to stamp his authority on the United team he had inherited from Sir Alex Ferguson, with United attempting to foil Real's protracted attempts to acquire the Welshman, and also secure the signature of Fabregas.

Man Utd 17/10 to get the better of Liverpool

Moyes has now revealed that he spoke with both players, with Fabregas pledging to join if he was left out of the Barcelona starting XI on the first day of the season. Unfortunately for the Scot, the Spain international started, though he eventually moved to Chelsea just a year later.

Cesc Fabregas Eden Hazard Chelsea More