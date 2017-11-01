'Dortmund win a turning point for Spurs' Wembley woes' – Juande Ramos

Former Tottenham manager Juande Ramos says the club's problems at Wembley are "difficult to understand", but believes a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund was a turning point for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Spurs 23/10 to beat Real Madrid

Spurs lost 2-1 to Chelsea in their first Premier League match at their temporary home, before a disappointing 1-1 draw with Burnley intensified talk of a "Wembley curse".

However, the north Londoners kicked off with a win at the national stadium in the Champions League against Dortmund and Ramos told Goal: "That was a good win and it looks like it changed the sensation."

Juande Ramos More

Spurs threw away a two-goal lead in their last game at Wembley, as they lost 3-2 to West Ham last week and crashed out of the Carabao Cup. However, Pochettino's men thrashed Liverpool 4-1 in their previous game at home and Ramos believes there is no problem.