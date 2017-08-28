'Drinkwater doesn't scare me' - Bakayoko would welcome competition at Chelsea

The Blues are looking to push through a deal for the Leicester midfielder prior to the deadline and further arrivals will be embraced in west London

Tiemoue Bakayoko insists “Danny Drinkwater doesn’t scare me” as Chelsea try to push through a late deal for the Leicester midfielder.

Goal revealed on Monday that the Blues were ready to press ahead with their efforts to get reinforcements into Stamford Bridge prior to Thursday’s deadline.

A £35 million offer for Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has now been accepted, but he could be joined by further midfield additions.

England international Drinkwater is another top target, but his presence in west London would be embraced rather than feared by a man already snapped up for £40 million this summer.

Bakayoko, who joined the Blues in a big-money move from Monaco, told SFR Sport: "Danny Drinkwater doesn't scare me.

“It's the competition. It's good, I think every team needs that. It makes you improve".

Antonio Conte has been vocal in his calls for fresh faces before the summer window closes, with Chelsea short on senior numbers.

He has regularly expressed a desire to get bodies on board, having already landed Bakayoko, Alvaro Morata and Antonio Rudiger.

That movement is now coming, with Chelsea looking to ensure that they are well placed to handle the demands of competition on multiple fronts this season.

Last season’s title success has them back in the Champions League, while a positive start to the defence of their domestic crown has been made following a shock defeat to Burnley on the opening weekend.

Drinkwater knows what it takes to get his hands on that piece of silverware, having helped Leicester to their remarkable triumph in 2015-16.

If he is to make his way to Stamford Bridge then he will be reunited with a familiar face from that title success, with N’Golo Kante having made a similar switch last summer.