'Dybala cannot be compared to Messi' - Only Ronaldo is at Barca star's level, says Cassano

The Juventus star continues to be likened to his fellow Argentine, but a former Real Madrid forward believes he is more in the Vincenzo Montella mould

Antonio Cassano has stressed Paulo Dybala is “incomparable” with Lionel Messi, with the Juventus star more like Vincenzo Montella than the Barcelona icon.

After starting the season in blistering form for the reigning Serie A champions, Dybala continues to draw comparisons with his fellow Argentine.

He has been quick to distance himself from such talk, and Cassano is the latest to suggest that the 23-year-old cannot yet be considered to be at the same level as global greats.

The ex-Italy international believes only Real Madrid talisman Cristiano Ronaldo gets close to Messi, with Dybala’s skill set placing him a little down the pecking order in a talent pool which includes the man currently in charge of AC Milan – who shone for Sampdoria and Roma in his playing days.

Cassano told the Tiki Taka show on Italia 1: “The comparison between Messi and Dybala? For me Messi is the greatest player in history and you cannot compare him to anyone - maybe a little to Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Dybala is a great player but is incomparable to Messi.

“For me, Dybala resembles Montella. He has great technique, is strong, smart and has so many goals, as did Vincenzo. Montella scored more than 150 goals and was an extraordinary player.”

Dybala has netted 10 times in just six appearances for Juve this season, with his latest outing seeing him grab a hat-trick in a 3-1 win over Sassuolo.

He told Sky Sport Italia after that game on the Messi comparisons: “I'm Dybala. It's not that I don't like the comparison, but he's a legend. He has done things that no one has ever done in the history of football.

"I don't want to be compared to anyone. You can send the messages but I want to have my own career and win my own trophies."