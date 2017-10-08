'Dybala can win the Ballon d’Or' - Juventus striker receives Trezeguet backing

Paulo Dybala is a future Ballon d’Or winner, according to David Trezeguet, with the Argentine’s performances for Juventus drawing comparisons to Lionel Messi.

A stunning start to the 2017-18 campaign has seen the Argentine forward net 12 times in 10 appearances.

Those efforts have seen him likened to an illustrious countryman on the books at Barcelona, while being talked up for a potential future move to Camp Nou or Real Madrid.

World Cup winner Trezeguet has added his voice to the many plaudits being bestowed upon Dybala, although he does feel that the Messi talk is unnecessary for a 23-year-old talent making his own way in the game.

The former Juve and France striker told ItaSportPress.it: “Dybala can win the Ballon d’Or, as I think he’s showing the right kind of character.

“I often hear of comparisons between Dybala and Leo Messi, but I think that is important for him and can help him to grow.”

World football’s biggest individual prize has been dominated over the past decade by Messi and his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dybala’s form is suggesting that he can get close to that level, with his performances helping to carry Juve.

Gonzalo Higuain Juventus Olympiacos Champions League More