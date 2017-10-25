'It would have been easy to sack Wenger' - Arsenal owner Kroenke

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke believes giving in to pressure to fire Arsene Wenger would have been an easy move to make, but thinks keeping the veteran coach was the right move for the club.

A disappointing 2016-17 campaign saw the Gunners hit a new low under Wenger as they failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in two decades, though the club did win the FA Cup.

The frustration during the season was high among the Arsenal supporters, with banners being flown during game days calling for Wenger’s sacking.

Ultimately, Arsenal decided to give Wenger a two-year contract extension, and Kroenke believes Wenger’s handling of the heavy criticism proves his internal fortitude.

“Arsene is strong, he’s focused and I think he showed through all that,” Kroenke told the Daily Mirror ahead of the club’s Annual General Meeting.

“We always evaluate, and it’s fair to look at all the factors involved. But when you make decisions like that, you are weighing lots of different factors, but you hope that you weigh them correctly and come out with the right decision. I think we did.”

