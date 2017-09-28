'Everybody expects that' - Guardiola admits he must win titles to survive at City

The former Barcelona boss concedes he will not be afforded a long stay at City if the club does not begin to win trophies

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola accepts the pressure is on to deliver silverware this season if he is to keep his job at the Premier League heavyweights.

City have enjoyed a flying start to the season in their bid to build on the titles won in 2011-12 and 2013-14, top of the table ahead of neighbours Manchester United on goal difference.

But after failing to land a trophy in his first season in England after arriving from German champions Bayern Munich, expectations are high on Guardiola to deliver this time around.

And the former Barcelona boss is clear on what it will take to remain in charge.

"I cannot deny it is to win titles. Everybody expects that," Guardiola told BBC's Gary Lineker on The Premier League Show.

"We are going to be judged on how many titles we win. [Without that], we will be a failure. We know that.

"I do not know what is going to happen in the future. I am so happy to be here. But it will depend on the success we have.

"At big clubs like Manchester City, if you do not win you cannot stay."

Guardiola's hopes of leading City to glory are boosted by a lethal attack which has already notched four more goals than any other Premier League side.

The Spaniard believes his side's improved quality in the front third is what separates them from the team that finished third last season.

"If you ask me the difference, the feeling is wherever we go we are going to score. That is our feeling right now," he said.

"In the past, last season, we did not have that. We created a lot, but we did not score goals and that is so tough."