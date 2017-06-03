'We will do everything to keep him scoring' - Griezmann backs Giroud to lead France forward

The striker endured a tough season at Arsenal but netted a hat-trick for France on Friday, drawing praise from his team-mate

Antoine Griezmann says France must do all they can to help Olivier Giroud keep finding the back of the net.

Giroud scored a hat-trick with Moussa Sissoko and Griezmann capped off a comfortable victory as France crushed Paraguay 5-0 in a friendly in Rennes on Friday.

The 30-year-old endured a difficult season at Arsenal, starting just 11 of his 29 Premier League appearances and contributing 12 goals.

But Griezmann is confident Giroud is the right man to spearhead France's attack and wants to help him build goalscoring momentum.

"It will do him good. When he's in form like that, it's perfect for us. We need him at this level to go further," Griezmann told reporters.

"We've seen some good things. This is our No.9. The coach has great confidence in him.

"We try to give him the balls so that he can score. We're going to try to do everything we can to make sure he keeps scoring."

Next up for France is a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Sweden in Stockholm, a match Griezmann rapidly switched focus to.

"We must quickly forget this match and think about Sweden. It will be a match that matters and that is very important to us," he said.

"We won 5-0 easily, so we will continue to work. We have two days to rest with the family before coming back."