'Extraordinary' Higuain must improve in Europe, says Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri lauded the "extraordinary" Gonzalo Higuain, but challenged the forward to continue improving.

A brace from Higuain led Juve to a 2-0 win over AC Milan on Saturday, taking the Argentina international's tally to 101 Serie A goals.

Allegri was full of praise for the 29-year-old forward, but he wants to see even more from Higuain.

"Higuain is currently fit because he has worked a lot during the international break and he normally works with a lot of intensity during those sessions," he told a news conference.

"When it's like this, one feels better, runs more, smiles more. It's the same for people like me who don't practice sports anymore but if we feel fit, we are not overburdened, we feel lighter and we don't fall asleep. We smile more, we feel better and brighter.

"And the same goes for footballers. If one feels well, things become a lot easier.

"Especially because Gonzalo is a great player – he is technically very gifted, he is extraordinary.

"But he must not stop, he still needs to improve his condition, he needs to raise the bar especially in Europe."

Higuain scored in either half to see Juve to their win, which sees them sitting second to Napoli in the table.

Allegri was pleased with his side's performance, saying: "Playing in Milan is never easy because the San Siro always commands great performances.

"When you play a Milan-Juventus game, technical values just reset and some balanced games are the result of this.

"The boys have showed that they are at a certain level and are made of some substance."