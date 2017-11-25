'That is f*****g legend' - Liverpool boss Klopp bites back at Henderson critics

Jurgen Klopp has hit out at critics of Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, claiming so-called experts could not be a “f*****g legend”.

The Reds skipper has seen his performances fall back under the spotlight in the wake of a disappointing showing in the Champions League.

Henderson, operating in a No. 6 role, was unable to prevent his side from surrendering a three-goal lead in their last outing against Sevilla.

Klopp says those targeting the England international are merely looking for a scapegoat, with there little to suggest that they could do any better.

The German coach told reporters ahead of another crunch clash for the Reds against Chelsea: “First of all what I would really prefer is that we do not always talk about ‘what people are saying’. If you always big up what people are saying on social media then we talk about it as if it is the truth.

“Even if they are pundits it doesn’t mean it makes sense, it is only like creating a story. I heard a lot of things about what people said about this or that. We have to accept it at times but we should not suffer all the time.

