'The FA cannot change if Dan Ashworth remains in charge,' says Heather Rabbatts
The pressure on the Football Association to sack Dan Ashworth intensified on Friday when Dame Heather Rabbatts branded it “impossible” for real change to take place there if he kept his job.
Having already dubbed Ashworth’s position as technical director “untenable” in the wake of the Mark Sampson scandal, former FA director Rabbatts declared the “fundamental” review of the organisation announced on Thursday would be meaningless unless he was replaced.
She also said chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn should lose their own jobs if they do not enact changes which could command the confidence of the game’s black and minority ethnic (BAME) community.
Rabbatts, who on Sunday accused Ashworth of allowing a “monoculture” to develop at the National Football Centre, said she and others had raised the alarm about the lack of black faces at St George’s Park before she quit the FA board this summer - to no avail.
“It is impossible for the person who has been leading an organisation for five years to reinvent themselves,” she told BBC Radio Four’s Today programme.
“And, also, you have to be able to inspire the confidence and credibility of the talent that you want to ensure stays and works in that organisation that this organisation will change.”
The chairman of Kick It Out, Lord Ouseley, had also said on Thursday that it was “inconceivable” Ashworth and others who triggered the current crisis were still in post.
Rabbatt said Clarke and Glenn were in the “last-chance saloon” and that their “survival will depend on what they do, not just their words”.
Clarke announced a review both of the FA and St George’s Park in a speech to the governing body’s council in which he admitted the organisation had “lost the trust of the public”.
Rabbatts said his “astonishing statement” was not enough, saying: “It’s tragic that the FA’s now standing as an organisation on this precipice.
“It’s important that there was real recognition of the events of the last weeks. But, actually, what lies at the core of this matter - as I’ve raised, alongside many others - is the culture, in particular at St George’s Park.
“So, having a cultural review from top to bottom is a start, and I hope that the FA gets support and advice on that. I’m sure many of us will do our best to assist.
“But a review won’t change anything.”
Declaring the FA to be in “crisis”, she added: “It’s a crisis around the fact that there is a lack of inclusion, that black people, they do not have the opportunity to work when they are off the field of play within that organisation.
“That cannot be allowed to continue.”