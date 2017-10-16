'By far the strongest team in Europe' – Napoli boss Sarri heaps praise on Man City

Maurizio Sarri believes his in-form Napoli side will be playing the best team in Europe at present when they face Manchester City.

Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri said he believes Manchester City are "by far" the best team in Europe at present ahead of their Champions League showdown on Tuesday.

City welcome Napoli to the Etihad Stadium having plundered 29 goals from their opening eight Premier League matches, while Sarri's men boast a 100 per cent record in the Italian top flight, having scored 26 times.

Nevertheless, the former Empoli boss left a pre-match news conference in no doubt over who he views as favourites for the Group F encounter

Napoli lost 6-2 to eventual winners Real Madrid on aggregate in the round of 16 last season but Sarri suggested Pep Guardiola's in-form team could represent an even tougher opponent.

"The feeling I get watching Manchester City play, I didn't even get watching Real Madrid last year," he said, with Napoli three points shy of City heading into matchday three on account of their group-opening defeat at Shakhtar Donetsk.

"I always felt my team could give opponents a hard time, but this time I think Man City are a formidable team.

"But if we want to play at a certain level, we have to do it in important matches and aim at achieving results."

In terms of his research on a City side who have scored 17 times in their previous three Premier League home games alone, Sarri joked: "I watched a few matches. I didn't want to watch all of them because I didn't want to get depressed.

"I think Man City are by far the strongest team in Europe at the moment."

Nevertheless, the 58-year-old – who has progressed from splitting obscure coaching posts in Tuscany with a day job as a banker to the top tier of European football – is unlikely to deviate from his own swashbuckling approach despite the prospect of a City onslaught.