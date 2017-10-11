'Ferguson could have managed Tottenham' - former Spurs chairman reveals agreement

Sir Alex Ferguson agreed to become Tottenham manager two years before taking over at Manchester United, according to former Spurs chairman Irving Scholar.

The property tycoon and lifelong Tottenham fan, who took control of the north London club in 1982, has revealed that he shook hands with Ferguson, then Aberdeen boss, about taking the reins at White Hart Lane.

With Spurs claiming the UEFA Cup and the FA Cup twice in the previous three seasons, Scholar went against supporters and ousted Keith Burkinshaw in view of Ferguson replacing him.

He was left in a difficult position when the Scotsman decided against a move to the capital, though, reportedly on the basis of his demands of a five-year deal not being met.

“The truth was that I had been talking to and negotiating with Alex Ferguson about a deal," he says in the book ‘White Hart Lane — The Spurs Glory Years’. "He and I had had very long and detailed discussions.

“I told him that I was a very old-fashioned type of chap and that the most important thing was that once you agree something, once you shake someone’s hand, it’s in concrete.

“Once you do that, then you do not — under any circumstances whatsoever — you do not go back on it. It’s over.

“I told him that, when I first met him. So we had this big thing about the handshake.”

