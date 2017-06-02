Fit again Adeshina eager for action at Niger Tornadoes

The defender has returned to the pitch, and he is patiently waiting to have his chance with the Ikon Allah Boys

Following his return from injury, Lateef Adeshina says he is waiting 'in the wings for the right time' to break back into the Niger Tornadoes setup.

The defender has been out of action since Matchday Nine of the Nigerian topflight after sustaining an injury against Plateau United.

Adeshina has been declared fit since the resumption of the season and reckons it will be a difficult task to break into the team.

"I am fit again since the start of the second round but to get an opportunity to play may be tough because every player is performing at a very high level," Adeshina told Goal.

"I've not played in any competitive match since I returned because everyone in the team is performing well and you know it's not advisable to change a winning team.

"But I will wait in the wings for the right time and if the chance comes now, I will grab it with everything I've got by God's grace.

"Every player in the team knows well that it's important to be at your best at all time and that's the reason we all are working hard to contribute and make the team achieve it's target this season."