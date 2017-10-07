'Fitter than ever' Wilshere ready to play big role for Arsenal

Jack Wilshere says he is ready for regular playing time at Arsenal as his fitness levels are "the best they've ever been".

The England international has suffered persistent iniuries in his career and recently recovered from a calf problem he picked up on loan at Bournemouth in April.

Wilshere has featured three times for Arsenal's first-team this season - starting and finishing against Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Cup and BATE Borisov in the Europa League - but he is yet to make an appearance in the Premier League since his return from the Cherries.

The 25-year-old says he is fitter than ever and proving to Arsene Wenger in training that he is back at the same level as his team-mates.

“I always hear the boss say it's my first five-metre burst, when I receive the ball and get away from defenders, and I feel that’s getting better and better each day,” he told Arsenal's website.

“I feel like the way to improve that is in games when you’re playing against opposition that want to win and want to win the ball back and you have to be able to keep the ball.

“That’s coming back and my fitness levels, if I’m honest, are probably the best they’ve ever been. I look at my numbers after the game and I’ve been out for four months and I’m not the one who hasn’t run the most.

"Now don’t get me wrong, I don’t run the most, we’ve got a lot of players that do that, but my numbers are good so I’m happy.”

