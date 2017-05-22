'Forget Lukaku and get Bale, Griezmann or Mbappe' - Neville offers Man Utd transfer advice

Romelu Lukaku is not a “big-game player” and Manchester United should target Gareth Bale or Antoine Griezmann instead, says Phil Neville.

The Red Devils are expected to be in the market for added firepower this summer, with another big transfer window in store at Old Trafford.

Several leading marksmen from across Europe have been touted as potential targets, with Everton’s £100 million valuation of Lukaku doing little to curb interest in his services.

The Belgian is, however, considered to be the wrong choice for United, with star turns in Madrid at Real and Atletico seen as better fits for Jose Mourinho.

Former Premier League title winner Neville told talkSPORT: “I’m not so sure [Lukaku would fit in].

“I would prefer United to go out and get Gareth Bale or Antoine Griezmann, I really would.

“I have watched Lukaku and I am a big fan, but I see him in the big games and I don’t see a player that grabs and wins a big game on his own.

“I still think there are question marks against Lukaku. Jose sold him and he didn’t play that much at Chelsea, so he knows him well.

“I think the ideal signing would be Harry Kane – but I don’t think United will get him. But Griezmann and Bale, I think these are the players that can take United closer to winning the Premier League.”

Neville also believes that Monaco’s teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe could come into the equation if United want to spend big on an option for the present and future.

He added: “I think United are probably one of the only ones who can afford to pay for him, you are talking maybe £100m.

“I have watched him twice, against Tottenham and against Man City, and I have never seen pace like it.

“He will be bought, but rumour has it he will be staying in Monaco for one more season.

“Look, he is still young enough to develop there and I am sure we will see him in the Premier League sooner rather than later.”