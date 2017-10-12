'It freaking sucks' – Bedoya distraught after World Cup qualifying failure

The U.S. national team midfielder did not hold back after his country's "embarrassing" display against Trinidad & Tobago

U.S. men's national team midfielder Alejandro Bedoya has expressed his extreme frustration and disappointment at his country's stunning World Cup qualifying failure.

Bedoya entered as a sub in the USA's 4-0 win over Panama on Friday, but did not see the field as his team fell to a shocking 2-1 defeat at Trinidad & Tobago on Tuesday – a result that knocked the U.S. out of the running for the 2018 World Cup.

Returning to the Philadelphia Union on Thursday, the 30-year-old did not hold back when discussing the USA's embarrassing failure.

“We let our country down, we let our teammates down, we let our fans down, we let our families down and ourselves down,” Bedoya told reporters.

“It’s an utter disappointment. The first half [at Trinidad & Tobago] was pretty embarrassing.”

Bedoya's disappointment was compounded by the fact he wasn't given the chance to play during the final game of the Hexagonal.

“It freaking sucks. For me to be on the bench and not take part of this game in a do-or-die situation, it really sucked,” Bedoya said. “There was a lot of emotions: Anger, disappointment, disgust. I was pissed I wasn’t part of it, obviously, with my competitiveness and being a passionate guy.

"Me sitting there watching the first half unfold, the way we stepped out on the field and the way we were going about things. I’m sure everyone watching, in a situation like that, it’s not what was expected.”

Bedoya was able to console himself with his family after the USA's defeat, but seeing his young son also reminded him of a special opportunity that was lost.

“I came home yesterday and saw my son. My wife came to the airport with my two kids and my son ran up to me and for me, family, that just took my mind off of everything for a little bit,” Bedoya said.

“I had dreams of taking my son to the World Cup. He would’ve been three and a half years old by then and just to experience that with him, there was a lot of sadness, a lot of emotions after the game on Tuesday night, and that for me was kind of the most disheartening thing.”