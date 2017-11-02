'He is the future of Manchester United' – Matic heaps praise on McTominay
Scott McTominay is the future of Manchester United, according to his team-mate Nemanja Matic.
McTominay put in an impressive performance in his first Champions League start on Wednesday, as United defeated Benfica 2-0 at Old Trafford.
McTominay 16/1 to score last v Chelsea
Matic, who started alongside McTominay in central midfield, feels Wednesday's game is just the beginning for the United academy product.
"I think Scott is going to be a great player and already is a great player," Matic told MUTV.
"He’s very young, very talented and physically strong.
"I’m sure he is the future of Manchester United and I enjoy playing with him because he also works really hard and is very confident.
"I’m going to help him in training because I think with his potential he's going to be a big star for Manchester United."
United manager Jose Mourinho also praised the 20-year-old, and used his performance as an opportunity to hit back against critics who claim he doesn't play young players.
"Scott? Even more fantastic with a manager who never gives a chance to a young guy," Mourinho said.
"In Chelsea, [I selected] the youngest player ever to play in the Champions League, I think, in Dominic Solanke.
"Again, with a manager who never gives a chance to young guys.
"I’m very happy for Scott, [he has] great stability and great personality."
McTominay has made two Champions League appearances for United this season but is still awaiting his Premier League debut.