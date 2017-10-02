'Our game plan worked well' - Danjuma on Falconets' comprehensive victory

The Falconets ran riot over their east African foes in Dar es Salaam, and the gaffer said their plan to stifle the hosts with goals yielded result

Following their 6-0 victory over Tanzania, Nigeria U20 women coach Christopher Danjuma reveals their game plan worked well.

Despite holding a 3-0 first leg advantage in Benin, the Falconets ran riot in Dar es Salaam to advance in the U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers with a 9-0 aggregate win.

"The game was all about goals. When Tanzania came to Nigeria, they put up a good fight," Danjuma told Goal.

"We had to go to our drawing board. I knew they had a good goalkeeper because the goalkeeper was the obstacle we had in Nigeria.

"Our game plan worked well."

Danjuma also hailed the Tanzanians whom they put nine goals past over two legs, saying: "Tanzania has a team with a great future.

"I remembered playing them at 2015 All African Games in Congo Brazzaville, and apart from Nigeria that beat them 3-0, other countries could not beat them beyond 1-0. So, you have a future team here."