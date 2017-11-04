'Our goal is the Champions League' - Zanetti doubts Inter's Scudetto credentials

Javier Zanetti maintains that Inter's primary goal this season is to qualify for the Champions League and believes other challengers in Serie A are "better equipped" to win the Scudetto.

The Nerazzurri are riding high in Italy's top flight this season having won nine and drawn two of their 11 matches to sit two points adrift of leaders Napoli in a congested title picture.

Inter last won the title in 2010 and have not played Champions League football since 2011-12, and Zanetti credits the team's impressive showing to the work of head coach Luciano Spalletti, who made the switch to San Siro from Roma in the close season.

But Inter great Zanetti, who is now the club's vice president, believes it is still a tall order to win the league this term.

"We are demonstrating great consistency," he told Corriere dello Sport.

"With the Scudetto, there are sides that are better equipped, but thanks to Spalletti and the other guys there is great enthusiasm around the team now.

